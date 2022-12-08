John Whitmire announces his run for 2023 Mayoral Race

By Allan Jamail

Houston – November 29, 2022 – State Senator John Whitmire officially announced his candidacy for Houston’s mayor before a thousand of bipartisan well-wishers. Whitmire, a Democrat and Dean of the Texas Senate, has 40 years there and 10 years in the Texas House. His legacy comes from his reputation of working across the aisle with Republicans to achieve his goals for Texans.

Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, Vice President of Energy Solutions & Business Services at CenterPoint Energy, began the event by giving a brief history of her work experience with Whitmire as a staffer.

Brock introduced the Post Oak Hotel’s billionaire owner, Tilman Fertitta, who gave several reasons for his endorsing Whitmire’s election. Fertitta said, “I’m going to do everything I can to see John Whitmire is Houston’s next mayor.”

Fertitta credited Whitmire for his bipartisan perspective in order to achieve results for the betterment of all citizens.

“When you look in this room tonight, you see Republicans and Democrats and you see the whole city of Houston,” he said. “John looks at things the right way and isn’t partisan when it comes to doing the right thing.”

Feritta continued, “Houston has a strong mayor form of government, the mayor runs the city. All city departments are yours, just like running a huge company.”

“When Harvey happened and the state got billions and billions of dollars, Houston didn’t get any money for years. I can tell you this, if John Whitmire is our mayor, that wouldn’t have happened.”

After showing a video of Whitmire’s accomplishments and experience, Ferritta introduced him. Those in attendance gave a long and strong round of applause.

Whitmire thanked all in attendance and began speaking of when he was 6 years old and his family’s house burnt down. He said neighbors helped his family survive the tragedy.

“One lady gave us a can of sugar. I don’t know why the sugar was in a can, but the point is she and others helped my family. I knew then someday I wanted to be able to help others, so this experience put me on track to become a public servant.”

“So many elected officials get wrapped up with their title and forget they’re first a public servant. Not me, I’ve always considered myself as a public servant first, and that’s what all elected’s must remember, you’re a public servant,” he stressed.

He outlined his platform and priorities. Stressing the need to reduce crime and fixing the glitches in the Criminal Justice system. Working to reduce the backlog of criminal cases, bail bond inequities, spike in repeat offenders. He said he’s against letting those charged with felony capital murder charges out on bond while awaiting trial. He said too often these defendants, once turned loose, continue committing felony crimes, including murder.

Currently and for most of his years in the senate, he has served as Chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. This position is normally appointed to a Republican when they have a majority as they currently have. But because his approach to being tough on crime has made Texas the national model for criminal justice reform, the Republicans yield to him being appointed Chair.

During his speech he emphasized his many years of experience as a big difference from other likely mayoral candidates. He has always made his public service experience a centerpiece of his political campaigns. He emphasized that in every task we’re faced with, experience matters.

As he concluded his remarks, he asked, “Who do you want in the event Houston is facing a disaster, or having just went through one, to make the call to the governor or president for assistance? You want someone with experience to make that call. I’ve been making calls to higher-ups in government my entire career. I know by my experience how to get the resources citizens need.”

As of this date, there are five publicly announced mayoral candidates joining Whitmire: Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, former City Council member Amanda Edwards, Missouri City Police Officer Robin Williams, and Attorney Lee Kaplan.