GALENA PARK SOCCER TEAMS

North Shore HS Boys Soccer Team

The 2024 Galena Park ISD North Shore High School Boys Soccer Team. Head Coach Richard Hurtado and his Mustangs reached the playoffs with an ending record of 14 wins, 8 loses & 1 tie. They won their first playoff game 4 to 3 over the Deer Park Deer (DP), and then lost in the next playoff game to Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders 2 to 1, March 28th.

Bottom Row L – R: Diego Ortiz Debo, Rey Garcia, Alan Huerta, Emir Camarillo.

Middle Row L – R: Coach Gamero, Caleb Arriaza, Lucas Coronado, Angel Saldana, Angel Yanez, Oscar Fabian, Hugo Romero, Chris Ramirez, Julian Diaz, Aldrin Mariaca-Soto made 3 free kick points against DP, Giovanni Guzman, Dionni Guzman, Antonio Ortiz.

Back Row L – R: Coach Hurtado, Diego Loya, Jose Salas, Ahmed Pecero scored 1 point against DP, Ronaldo Navarro, Jose Basave, Alexis Yanez, Harol Coto Fernandez, Caleb Vega, Miguel Trejo, Coach Trent, Mr. Esparza.