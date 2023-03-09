Foundation rules out berth for Battleship Texas in Baytown, Beaumont

BAYTOWN –

The City of Beaumont and the City of Baytown are no longer under consideration to become the new home of Battleship Texas, according to an official statement issued by the Battleship Texas Foundation.

In August 2022, the ship was moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston so it could undergo an extensive $35 million repair.

The city first announced it was looking into the possibility of moving Battleship Texas to Beaumont in July 2021.

On Wednesday, the city of Baytown released a statement on social media saying it was just alerted that it had not been selected as the future home of the Battleship Texas and that it was “disappointed in the Battleship Texas Foundation’s decision.”

“The City of Baytown is disappointed with Battleship Texas Foundation’s decision that Baytown was not selected as the ship’s final resting place. Together with many Baytownians, we believed this great city and Bayland Island would have been an ideal location for showcasing its rich history. In the end, the financial implications and resources required for bringing such a monument to Baytown were simply too extraordinary to overcome,” the statement read.

The Battleship of Texas Foundation also released a statement shortly after and said although Baytown and Beaumont are no longer in the running, the foundation is still searching for the best location for the Battleship. The final determination is set to be announced in the coming months.

“The Battleship Texas Foundation has announced that the city of Baytown, Texas, and the city of Beaumont, Texas, are no longer under consideration for the permanent home of Battleship Texas. Meanwhile, the selection process will continue to determine the best location for the Battleship. The final determination will occur in the coming months,” the statement read.