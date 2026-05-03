BREAKING NEWS: Moya ousted as Galena Park mayor

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Shouts and screams of “We won! We won!” could be heard up and down Clinton Drive late Saturday night as two time challenger Oscar Mireles upset incumbent Mayor Esmeralda Moya in the mayor’s race by a large margin, 837 to 700.

After years of alleged secrecy, ignoring open record requests, and shortened city council meetings with little accountability, Moya lost the early vote 649 to 572, lost the Election Day votes in Precinct 081 by 62-54, and lost by double digits 106-57 in Precinct 208 on Election Day.

Mireles was unsuccessful in his first bid to unseat Moya two years ago, but he overcame some alleged shenanigans, and alleged harrassment by police to carve out a satisfying win over Moya.

Out of his slate of five running to fill city council, three are clear winners including Juan Flores who defeated incumbent Jorge Rodriguez, 819-683 for the Position 2 seat on council, and Martha Cantu-Perez with a tally of 742-689 for Position 3.

In Position 1, a three-way race between Walter Mejia, Luis Pere, and Oralia Sumaya, Sumaya eeked out a close win with 679 votes, to Pere’s 668, and Mejia’s 146. A recount of the vote could happen.

Jose Lopez scored a narrow 759-723 win over Maui Medrano for Position 4. A recount could also be called in that election as well.

“It’s been many years of hard work to get to this point, and now we have a lot of work to do to get this city back where it belongs,” said a jubilant Juan Flores.

More updates to this story over the weekend.