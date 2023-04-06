Cloverleaf FD holds ISO-1 rating; 2 Chiefs awarded

NORTH SHORE – Harris County ESD 12 Fire Chief Edward Russell announced Assistant Chief Marshall Hutton and District Chief James Novick recently received the Chief Fire Officer Designation (CFOD) from The Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE).

Harris County ESD 12 Fire Department provides fire and rescue services to Cloverleaf and North Shore areas. Harris County ESD 12 Fire Department has a “Best of the Best,” Public Protection Classification of ISO Class 1.

In 1986, the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) came together to develop a framework for continuous improvement of the fire and emergency service. By 1996, this led to the formation of the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) to award accreditation to fire and emergency service agencies. In 2000, the Commission on Chief Fire Officer Designation was established to credential fire and emergency service officers. In 2006, the corporation’s name was changed to the Center for Public Safety Excellence, with CFAI and the, now-titled, Commission on Professional Credentialing became entities under CPSE.

From its inception, CPSE has valued having a diversity of involvement from organizations, including IAFC, ICMA, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the National Fire Protection Association, the Insurance Services Office, and the Department of Defense on our board and commissions.

Harris County ESD 12 Fire Chief Edward Russell, stated, Chief Hutton and Chief Novick have accepted the challenge to move the Nation’s Fire Service forward to a higher standard of service. Fire Chief Edward Russell received the CFOD in 2003. Chief Hutton, Chief Novick, and Chief Russell are required to validate their COFD every three years. The validation process includes specific training, research, career development, and peer review by the CPSE.

Edward M. Russell, EFO, CFOD, MIFireE Fire Chief/Business Administrator Harris County ESD 12 Fire Department