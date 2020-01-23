North Shore crushes Baytown Sterling 82 – 32

By Allan Jamail

January 14, 2020, at the Galena Park ISD Mustang basketball court located at 353 N. Castlegory Road, Houston, TX, Head Coach Sam Benitez and his Mustang basketball team crushed the Baytown Sterling Rangers 82 – 32.

Mustang scorers: Kose Egbule (Sr) leading scorer with 17 points, Devon Taylor (Jr) 13 points, Joshua Cooper (Sr) had 10 points, Jaron Jefferson (Sr) 9 points, Trelyn Ross (Sr) 10 points, Randy Woodard (Sr) 8 points, Kevin Anderson (Sr) 5 points, Colton Price (Jr) 4 points, Joseph Richard (Sr) 4 points, Jakari Marshall 2 points.

The Mustangs and Beaumont United are tied for first place and they’ll play each other Tuesday, January 21st which will be reported in the next issue of the North Channel Star.