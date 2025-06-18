Barrett, Texas celebrates 150 years of history and legacy

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Barrett, Texas, a historically significant community founded by freed slaves after the Civil War, marked its 150th anniversary with a celebration that drew over 650 attendees to the Riley Chambers Community Center. The event blended reflections on the town’s rich legacy with tributes to its founding principles of faith, family, education, and land ownership.

Fred Barrett, great-grandson of the town’s founder Harrison Barrett, addressed the crowd with stirring words of gratitude and pride.

“It is my great honor and privilege to welcome you to this 150th celebration of the founding of Barrett, Texas. Harrison Barrett, my great-grandfather, believed in God, family, owning land, and education. These four pillars have guided our community through generations and continue to ensure its strength today,” he said.

Barrett Settlement’s origins trace back to Harrison Barrett’s determination to reunite his family after their separation during slavery. Fred Barrett shared the story of Harrison’s journey, saying, “By 1875, Harrison had located all his scattered family except one sister. On June 19 of that year, the family celebrated their reunion and declared this land their home. This marked the establishment of Barrett Settlement.”

The town flourished despite obstacles, thanks to Barrett’s belief in hard work and resilience. Fred highlighted Harrison’s achievements, noting that “He earned money from training horses, selling timber, and operating a mill, all while helping sustain his family. Harrison knew that God had blessed him and expected his talents to be used for the good of all.”

The celebration also reflected on the challenges faced by freed slaves in acquiring land. Harrison Barrett purchased 129 acres for 50 cents an acre from F.A. White in 1889, property that would become the foundation of Barrett Settlement.

“While others faced discrimination and barriers, Harrison’s determination and resourcefulness ensured that our family’s legacy was built on land ownership and community,” Fred Barrett added.

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey praised the community’s resilience and contribution to Texas history, saying, “This tremendous milestone serves as a testimony to the strength and resilience of the families that call Barrett their home. May the next 150 years be filled with even greater achievements than the first.”

The event also included reflections on Barrett’s growth during the 1920s, fueled by jobs from local industries such as the Humble Oil refinery and Houston Ship Channel. The 1927 Great Mississippi Flood brought new residents seeking safety and opportunity. Barrett’s inclusive environment and strong sense of community welcomed them, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of hope.

Constable Sherman Eagleton underscored Barrett’s enduring small-town spirit amidst its growth, saying, “It’s growing, but the unity from that small community vibe is still here.”

The celebration concluded with a message of gratitude for the enduring legacy of Harrison Barrett and the continued success of the Barrett community. As Fred Barrett said, “The fact that our town is still standing strong is a testament to Harrison’s beliefs. He instilled his values into his family, and they have been passed down through generations. They still apply to our town of Barrett, Texas today.”

Barrett, Texas, stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and progress, honoring its roots while striving toward a bright future for the next 150 years.

ALL PHOTOS BY DAVID TAYLOR