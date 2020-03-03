3 Virus test sites now open

INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS TEST SITES:

• United Memorial Med Ctr. private site at 510 w. Tidwell, as seen above is free, and does not require pre-screening.

People tested at the community based testing site are provided instructions on how to obtain their test results. Positive cases will continue to be reported by local health departments.

Harris County and the City of Houston have announced that they have opened three drive-thru testing sites for Coronavirus tests, and plan to open several more in the next week. For all the public sites, pre-screening is required, and then those that qualify due to Coronavirus symptoms, or because they are in a high risk category, will be given an ID number and an appointment at one of the locations, that remain unidentified to the general public.

• City of Houston, at Butler Stadium, call 832-393-4220 for pre-screening. Also free. At both sites, only those with symptoms will be tested.

• Harris County has one site open in East Harris County, in the Baytown area. Prescreening is done at readyharris.com or by calling 832-927-7575.

• Harris County plans to open a second site in the Katy area this week.