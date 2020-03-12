First female to command Houston’s Northeast Division

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – The Houston Police Department made history when Lieutenant C. Hatcher a 27 year veteran of the police department was promoted to the rank of Commander. She became the first female Commander of the Northeast Division at 8301 Ley Road, Houston, TX 77028. Commander Hatcher has the responsibility for providing police service to three police districts with an estimate of 203,000 residents within an approximate 130 square miles.

Hatcher a mother of four children whose father wanted her to become a lawyer decided on a law enforcement career instead. In 1993 she went to work at the jail divison of the Houston Police Department. She graduated from the police academy in 2000 along with other cadets who were tagged the nickname, Y2K Babies.

She’s held the rank of Sergeant, Lieutenant and now Commander. In 2006 she passed the Sergeant’s test, six years later in 2012 she passed the Lieutenant’s test and in 2018 passed the Commander’s test. In order to be promoted for a rank increase a candidate is evaluated by test grade score, college education, years of service and assessment of your service record. Hatcher got a college education from the University of Houston and obtained a Masters Degree from Sam Houston State.

Commander Hatcher has a broad amount of experience having worked in the jail, patrol, juvenile divisions and in an Assistant Chief’s office. She was on the 2017 Super Bowl Planning Committee which began three years in advance developing plans for security, traffic control, crowd control and public safety.

The Northeast Division includes Districts 7,8, and 9 where there’s large common areas which include Herman Brown Park, Tidwell Park, Keith Wiess Park, Brock Park, Finnegan Park, Shady Lane Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Scenic Woods Park, Hobart Taylor Park, Barbara Jordan Park, and Rosewood Park. HISD high schools in the area include North Forest, Kashmere, Wheatley, Furr and Barbara Jordan. Business centers within the area are mainly concentrated along the I-10 Corridor in the 13000 to 14000 blocks of the East Freeway.

Neighborhoods include Fifth Ward, Pine Crest, Kashmere Gardens, Camden Woods, Lakewood Park, Houston Gardens, Homestead, Parkhurst, Glenwood Forest, Edgeworth, the Port of Houston, Denver Harbor, Songwood, City Park East, Northshore Trinity Gardens, Rosewood, Clinton Park, Pleasantville, and Shady Tidwell Timbers.

To review the crime statistics of the Northeast Division go to: www.houstontx.gov/police/ cs/beatpages/northeast.htm