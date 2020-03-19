List of cancellations, postponements in area

Note: this list is changing daily, check with your event prior to attendance.

The containment of the Coronavirus has caused the following cancellations or postponements: Harris County and the City of Houston had adopted States of Emergency for one week, that have been extended to the end of March with the probability of longer.

EDUCATION:

The following School Districts have cancelled classes thru April 10: Aldine, Channelview, Crosby, Dayton, Deer Park, Galena Park, Goose Creek, Houston ISD, Huffman. Sheldon said they cancelled classes through March 20, subject to review. Free meals will be served by most districts on the days off. Many daycare facilities are staying open, with limited access.

Houston ISD, cancelled all classes and events until April 10th.

The Texas Education Agency and Governor Abbott have suspended the STAAR tests for this school year.

Lee College and San Jacinto College cancelled classes until April 23 at which time they will hold online classes, Lone Star College extended their break until March 25, Houston Community College extended cancelled classes through April 27, and the University of Houston will start remote classes April 23.

EVENTS:

Houston Rodeo cancelled. Most city sponsored events are cancelled for March.

Crosby Fair & Rodeo has cancelled the Rockin C RoundUp and the BBQ and Steak Cook-off.

East Aldine District Groundbreaking cancelled.

Highlands, Crosby, and North Houston Little League Parade and Opening Day Postponed. Reset for April 6th or later.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled. Also, the Art Car Parade is cancelled for this year.

Any public event with over 250 attendees.

San Jacinto Battle and Festival cancelled.

BAA workshop cancelled.

Judge Stephens’s Teens Rock camp postponed and will be rescheduled.

Pilot Club Bunco evening in Channelview has been cancelled.

Crosby Chamber has cancelled its March luncheon.

Dayton has cancelled the Mudbug Festival.

Galena Park/Jacinto City Community-Industry Partnership meeting has been cancelled.

PUBLIC FACILITIES:

Pct. 1 and Pct. 2 Community Centers closed through March.

Houston Libraries and Harris County Libraries are closed indefinitely.

Harris County Clerk’s office is closed downtown and at the branches.

Houston Parks Events cancelled for March.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Discovery Green events, Houston Ballet, Alley Theater, Disneyland, Disney World closed for March.

Alley Theater, Houston Symphony and Houston Ballet, cancelled through March.

SPORTS:

Astros season opener moved to April.

Soccer, basketball rescheduled or cancelled, check with your team.

UH Men’s Basketball, AAC tournament cancelled.

RESTRICTIONS:

Access to most hospitals and VA Med Ctr. are limited.

Supermarkets have limited their hours to 8am to 8pm.

Most shopping malls have changed their hours, from noon to 7 pm. However, the Galleria and Katy Mills Mall are closed through March 29.