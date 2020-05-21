 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Alice Adams wins truck in North Shore Rotary raffle

May 21, 2020
Rotary Fish Fry chair Lowell Everitt pulls a winning raffle ticket, as president Ryan Dagley looks on. Saturday, the North Shore Rotary drew for 20 prizes at Turner Chevrolet live and on Facebook, for a 2020 Chevy Colorado or Camaro that was won by Alice Adams on a ticket sold by Wayne Oquin. A Lucky seller was B.R. Hendrix with 5 of the 20 pulled.

CROSBY – Turner Chevrolet hosted the North Shore Rotary club as they held their drawing for prizes associated with their annual raffle. The normal Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil was not held, due to the pandemic.

This fundraiser is the premiere event for the charity organization that normally is held at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion with food and auction attracting most of the local communities.

Rotarians distinguished themselves in multiple charity participations, funded by this event. With customers and Rotarians present at the drawing, the dealership was just below Covid-19 limitations.

