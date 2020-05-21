Alice Adams wins truck in North Shore Rotary raffle

CROSBY – Turner Chevrolet hosted the North Shore Rotary club as they held their drawing for prizes associated with their annual raffle. The normal Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil was not held, due to the pandemic.

This fundraiser is the premiere event for the charity organization that normally is held at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion with food and auction attracting most of the local communities.

Rotarians distinguished themselves in multiple charity participations, funded by this event. With customers and Rotarians present at the drawing, the dealership was just below Covid-19 limitations.