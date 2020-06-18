Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia exposed to deadly virus, self-quarantined

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – June 16, 2020 – Today Congresswoman Garcia told NC Star writer Allan Jamail that she’s in self-quarantine because of being exposed to a family member who had recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

After consulting with her physician and the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, the Congresswoman went into self-isolating for the period of time recommended by the CDC.

Today Garcia said, “I’m thankful my #COVID19 test came back negative, but I still need to self-isolate and watch for symptoms out of an abundance of caution.”

“Working on behalf of the people of the Texas 29th Congressional District in the midst of this pandemic is my highest priority and I will be taking the necessary precautions to make sure I can continue fighting for our community. I want this to serve as a reminder for everyone in the Houston region and across the country that we are still combating COVID-19 and that everyone should be following public health guidelines that will help keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy,” she said.

“Let this be a reminder that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, and we must keep social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing a face mask,” Garcia concluded.

Studies reveal an infected person even without virus symptoms can spread the germs as easy as talking to one another by “voice-droplets” transmitted in the air. County health officials are asking residents to stay 6 feet apart and to wear a mask when out in public.