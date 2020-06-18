Two hangings in two days in Houston area raise community concerns

HOUSTON – Authorities were investigating the unusual discovery of two persons hanging from trees, in the greater Houston area.

One was a young teen in the Klein school district, and the other was a man found in the Shady Acres area of the city.

Both have been ruled suicides, and the following statements have been issued by the Sheriff and U.S. Representative Lee.

SHERIFF GONZALEZ:

HCSO North District patrol deputies responded to Ehrhardt Elementary located at 6603 Rosebrook Lane in the Klein Independent School District in reference to an in progress call for service.

Klein Independent School Police were called to the elementary school grounds at around 8:10 p.m., after they were informed by a witness of a 17-year-old male found hanging from a tree in the playground area.

Klein ISD officers cut down the male and performed CPR on him, and EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The male was pronounced deceased by medical personnel a few minutes later.

Klein ISD Police asked for HCSO Homicide investigators and Crime Scene to take over the investigation.

Homicide investigators were able to review school surveillance cameras and found no signs of foul play in this tragic incident.

The male had a history of suicide attempts, with one attempt as recently as a few weeks ago.

The name of the complainant and cause of death will be released through the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.

SHEILA JACKSON LEE:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Senior Member of the House Committee on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget released the following statement on the recent hangings in her Congressional district:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is outraged at the recent hangings in her Congressional district. Two young black teenagers have been found hung in the last two days back to back. These deaths are part of a string of deaths of black and Hispanic men found hanging in the United States. The Congresswoman is calling for a federal investigation and requesting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate these cases immediately.

“These cases must be thoroughly investigated and proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.