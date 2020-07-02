Judge Lina Hidalgo self-quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she is self-quarantining after being potentially exposed to COVID-19 last week.

The exposure came on Monday from a member of the Harris County Judge’s office, who tested positive and now is self-isolating.

Hidalgo and staff who were potentially exposed will be tested and are self-quarantining for 14 days from exposure until Monday, July 6, following the CDC guidelines. Hidalgo has not shown any symptoms.

“Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home. The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today,” said Judge Hidalgo. “There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 – Red – and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control.”

Hidalgo said her staff has already been following work from home protocols. The limited staff working from the office have been consistently wearing masks in the workplace and maintaining social distancing practices.