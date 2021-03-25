Senegal joins EHCEC as Resource Development Director

East Harris County, Texas – March 2, 2021 – East Harris County Empowerment Council (EHCEC) hires Val Senegal as Director of Resource Development.

A Louisiana native, Val Senegal, has been recently named as the Director of Resource Development for East Harris County Empowerment Council.

As a former AmeriCorps member, public school teacher, and political candidate, Senegal brings a wealth of knowledge and experience addressing the subject matters of public safety, affordable insurance, education, behavioral health, and mental health within both the public and private sectors. Her extensive experiences as both a change agent and an employee-centric leadership professional will complement the initiatives of EHCEC. Senegal will lead EHCEC’s fundraising & volunteer initiatives. Terence Narcisse, Founder & CEO of EHCEC, said, “We’re very excited to have Val join our team. Her experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will propel us to the next level!”

Established in 2008, EHCEC is committed to improving the quality of life through innovative, sustainable programs and services that empower men, women, and youth to achieve their full potential. We are exclusively focused on serving the eastern unincorporated communities of Channelview, Crosby, Galena Park, Jacinto City, North Shore, and Sheldon. For more information about EHCEC please visit www.ehcec.org, call 281- 712-2550, or email info@eastharriscounty.org.