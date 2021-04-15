Chamber networking breakfast boosts local businesses

By Jada Mier

North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce held its March Coffee Networking event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites with coffee, doughnuts, door prizes, and connections.

Representatives from different organizations and businesses gathered together in the hotel lobby for a conversation “Meet and Greet style.” Bryon Jubert was the first to introduce himself, explaining that he was there from East Houston Hospital. He discussed the vaccine, explaining that it doesn’t matter if it’s Moderna or Pfizer; you need to get vaccinated. Everyone had a good 30-45 minutes to mingle and introduce each other in casual conversation.

Margie Buentello, President and CEO of North Channel Chamber of Commerce, introduced herself and gave everyone 60 seconds to “say something about their business cause or purpose.” Director of Sales Blane Lacoste, who represented the sponsor/host Holiday Inn, was the first of twenty-six people to give their introduction.

There were representatives and employees from Peter Piper Pizza, Buzz Fencing, Alliance safety, Shell Federal Credit Union, Shafaiistudios, and more. The door prizes were given out raffle ticket style through using business cards. There was a 2-night stay at the Holiday Inn, a twenty-dollar gift card, and a yard service.

After the door prizes, then the real networking started. Now that everyone was aware of who represented what business and organization, people started making connections. Brenda George partnered with Monica Alanis, a local photographer, to work at a Stop Inc. Event. The event successfully brought local businesses and organizations together to partner and serve the community.