NS Mustangs Soccer Team wins Bi-District 6 – 4 over Deer Park

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – Friday, March 26, 2021 at the GPISD stadium, the North Shore Mustangs Varsity Soccer team advanced in the Boys Soccer 6A Regions 3 & 4 playoffs by defeating the Deer Park Deer 6 – 4 in overtime in the Bi-District round.

The Mustangs, under head coach Richard Hurtado, with Assistant Coaches Marlon Trent and Ezequiel Calleros, leads the district with an impressive record of 10 wins, 2 loses and 2 ties.

The Mustangs fell behind the Deer 2 to 0 and had to play vigorously to catch up. Soccer is a physical demanding sport on the legs, with lots of running for 80 minutes in regulation play. Overtime is not unusual in the sport, which puts even more stress on the legs. Trainer Tim Chavanne, with student trainers Mariana Guillen and Martha Perez, kept the players hydrated as much as possible and worked throughout the game removing player’s leg cramps.

The Mustangs next game is for the Area Round with the Shadow Creek Sharks, who have 5 wins, 7 loses and 6 ties, at Challenger Columbia Stadium in Webster, Tx. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6 PM.