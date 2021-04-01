NS Rotary holds “No-Fish” Fish Fry Benefit on May 15

The North Shore Rotary Club is planning their 46th Annual Rotary Fundraising Event, a Fish Fry without the fish this year, due to the Pandemic. Instead of the Rotary Pavilion on Wallisville, it will be held on May 15, 2021 at Turner Chevrolet.

During the past 46 years, the North Shore Rotary has raised millions of dollars that this great organization has then invested back into our communities. Each year the North Shore Rotary “Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil” remains one of the most exciting events of the year. Rotary identifies many people and causes needing assistance during the year. ‘Service Above Self’ is a way of life for all Rotarians and it is that commitment that drives each of us to help those in need.

This year (like last year) COVID has not made it possible for us to have the fish fry part of the event and, while we will miss that part this year, safety is the most important aspect of any event. However, the Rotary MEGA Raffle will absolutely be held on May 15, 2021 at Turner Chevrolet and here are some of the great prizes you could win:

* Choice of 2021 Chevrolet Camaro or Colorado

* 1/2 Side of Beef with Freezer

* Deluxe Fireworks Package

* Customized Hunting Golf Cart

* Juke Box

* Vacation Packages

* Custom Patio Furniture

* Apple iPad Mini w/ Yeti Cooler

* Custom Rod/Reel Combo and 1/2 Day Fishing Trip

* Restaurant Gift Package

* And many other prizes

THERE’S A LIMITED NUMBER OF RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE SO DON’T WAIT, GET YOURS NOW!

Raffle Tickets are $100 each and are available from any North Shore Rotarian, or at: Pineforest Jewelry, 1141 Uvalde, or Call (713) 451-1321 and ask for Danielle or Linda.

Get your ticket now and a great chance to WIN on of these amazing prizes! Winners need not be present to win.