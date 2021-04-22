Parade, Auction mark return of Channelview FFA Show

CHANNELVIEW – After missing a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Channelview FFA returned to their normal events last week, with a Parade and Livestock Show on Saturday, April 17.

The parade featured bands, floats, marching units, and the Channelview Fire Department. It started at Schochler Primary on Deer Pass, proceeded down Woodforest, and ended on Sheldon at Memorial stadium. Throngs of people lined the streets and enjoyed the sights and sounds.

Parade Marshalls were Channelview Superintendent Greg Ollis, and his wife Cindi Ollis, the retired principle of the high school.

The Auction Sale and a Chili Cook-off took place after the parade, at the Ag Center on Wood Drive.