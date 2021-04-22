 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Parade, Auction mark return of Channelview FFA Show

Apr 22, 2021
GRAND CHAMPION STEER was shown by Hagen Noble, and the RESERVE CHAMPION STEER was shown by Jayce Sumbera.

CHANNELVIEW – After missing a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Channelview FFA returned to their normal events last week, with a Parade and Livestock Show on Saturday, April 17.

The parade featured bands, floats, marching units, and the Channelview Fire Department. It started at Schochler Primary on Deer Pass, proceeded down Woodforest, and ended on Sheldon at Memorial stadium. Throngs of people lined the streets and enjoyed the sights and sounds.

NORTH SHORE ROTARY continued their support of the FFA with the purchase of the 3rd place steer. Pictured are Rotarians Shawn Silman, Scott Stephens, Dan Mims, Derrill Painter, and Mike Bilnoski.

Parade Marshalls were Channelview Superintendent Greg Ollis, and his wife Cindi Ollis, the retired principle of the high school.

The Auction Sale and a Chili Cook-off took place after the parade, at the Ag Center on Wood Drive.

