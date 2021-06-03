Sterling-White hosts Memorial Day services

HIGHLANDS – Near perfect weather was a great omen for a day of remembrance at Sterling-White Cemetery on Monday.

Welcome from Daisy Bordeau, Managing Partner, followed the pledge of allegiance from Boy Scout Troop #264. Den Webelos directed by Walter Mosley proffered the mood of reverence.

Pastor Jerry Hovater brought the mood in focus.

“I will be reaching not preaching when I get up there today,” said Pastor Hovater before service began. “Reaching for those who need solace.”

Once engaged, the pastor of Little Country Church, with campuses in New Caney and Crosby, reminded all of the beauty of our country and the faith of David, who would become King from shepherd, his battle with the giant Goliath.

Guest Speaker Col. Mark McClelland, retired from Air Force, retold the poem of “I saw the Flag pass by,” reminding us that freedom isn’t free from many perspectives.

The names of those that have served their country and are entered into the cemetery were respectfully recalled by Daisy Bordeau. Sampson Lodge performed the evergreen ceremony, laying a sprig of evergreen on military apparatus to signify that sacrifice for one’s country will always be remembered.

Officially the host company stated, “The staff of Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery gratefully acknowledges your presence and thanks you for your continued trust and confidence. We would like to extend a Special Thank You to the National United States Armed Forces Museum of Texas for bringing out their displays and all volunteers who are participating in our program.”

A sausage snack followed ceremonies with fellowship and mingling among participants and attendees.

See more photos in the print or PDF edition.