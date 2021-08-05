Dutton holds Volunteer Appreciation Day

By Allan Jamail

Saturday July 31, 2021 at the new Generation Park, several hundred participants gathered for music, free barbeque, and refreshments at State Rep. 142 Harold Dutton Jr’s Volunteer Appreciation Day.

Ann Tillis was the Mistress of Ceremony, Janice Thomas made the welcoming address, Mary Fontenot explained the day’s occasion, James Joseph introduced guest speakers, and Abner Lyons, Dutton’s Community Liaison, was the agenda’s director, keeping everything flowing smoothly. Numerous churches and church leaders were present offering prayers.

It was hard to keep up with what elected officials attended because they drifted in and out making speeches during the 11 am to 3 pm event. Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Councilwoman Tarsha Jackson, Constable Sylvia Trevino to name a few. No members of the Texas House were present except Rep. Dutton. Most all of the Texas House of Representatives members of Harris County were in Washington DC and are still there protesting the Republicans’ new Texas voting law changes.

Charlotte Jackson with Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office was soliciting seniors to sign-up for RUOK (“Are you okay?”) program, where Harris County’s seniors will get a phone call from Eagleton’s office checking on their welfare. Jackson said the program now has over 650 seniors getting calls checking on them. To sign up call 713-274-2513 or email: charlotte.jacksoncn3.hctx.net.

Harris County’s Public Health Department was passing out flyers to anyone wanting the free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot. They’ll be giving the shots on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 8 am to 4 pm at 6003 Woodbend Dr. (77049). No insurance, no ID required, and accepting walk-ins. For other locations for the vaccine and free virus testing call: (713) 439- 6000 or visit their website at publichealth.harriscountytx.gov.

Some of the sponsors were: United Healthcare, Sing On Food Store, Payless Discount Food Store, DJ Lupe Gallo, Houston Tool Bank, Byron Dunham The BBQ Man, Double Platinum, HEB, CWA (Communication Workers Union), Centerwell Primary Care Events (free events 281-609-6150), Humana Insurance, IHC Specialty Benefits Group (slegacy@ihcsb.com or 262- 903-1014), Heavenly Choice BBQ (832-491- 0352), Harris County Public Health Dept. and Generation Park.