Town Hall included Sheriff’s safety talk, County service info, Back-to-School events

By Allan Jamail

August 5, 2021 – CLOVERLEAF – At the Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center, several hundreds of back-to-school students, their parents, and residents of the area came out to hear about many topics of interest. The event was well planned and attended, and the co-coordinators did a fantastic job in keeping the two-plus hours-long event interesting and informative.

Approximately fifty vendors were on hand, along with a large number of governmental agencies and county departments. Gifts of backpacks, school supplies, and personal hygiene needs, free haircuts, dental and eye care providers were available.

A big hit with the students was the booth of the Harris County Public North Channel Library (HCPL) that gave away books and provided their free Library Card applications. Visit, www.hcpl.net/homepage for a location nearest you, free library cards, free summertime activities, free virtual internet basic classes and more. There are 30 HCPL’s in Harris County, and free library cards can be obtained by visiting a location nearest you or on line at: www.hcpl.net/homepage.

Another helpful vendor’s booth was the Office of County Transit Services. Paul Weisser, Assistant Director, gave an informative presentation of the transportation services the county provides. He said, “The Transit Plus goal is to offer a great customer service experience for residents while allowing them to get where they need to be in a timely manner and at an affordable price.”

To schedule a trip visit Harris County Transit’s webpage at www.harriscountytransit.com and follow the “New Projects” dropdown menu to Harris County Transit Plus, or call 832-927-4953. Operating times are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit Plus also allows for riders to transfer to existing Harris County routes servicing Sheldon, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Highlands, Baytown and La Porte, as well as the METRO Eastex Park and Ride where METRO fares apply. The fare to ride is $1 for adults, and 50 cents for children, seniors, and those with disabilities.

County Commissioner Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia and Sheriff Edward Gonzalez should be proud to know they have such exceptional deputies and staffers that could organize and present this community town hall with a good balanced mixture of informative vendors all related to the health and safety of the citizenry. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Division 3 – deputies from the Wallisville Road location were on hand to give one-on-one guidance for those needing personal assistance.

Cindy Miller with Commissioner Garcia’s office and Deputy Shirvonti Guidy of the Community Problem Oriented Policing unit (CPOP) with Sheriff Gonzalez’s office were helpful in providing me with information for this article.