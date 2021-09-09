NS Mustangs Defense Tramples Tigers 34-7

By Allan Jamail

September 3, 2021 — Spring, TX — The North Shore Mustangs traveled to the Klein ISD Memorial Stadium to take on the Klein Collins Tigers. Early in the game it was obvious the Mustangs’ defense would once again destroy another 6A offensive unit. Before the half, the East Side Boys led 24 – 7; at game’s end, the rout was 34 -7.

Coach Jon Kay’s bruising defense shut out the Tigers three of the four quarters, allowing only a single touchdown. His defense smothered the Tigers’ offense, causing 3 fumbles, one ran back by defensive standout Kent Battle. They relentlessly chased the Tigers’ quarterback from sideline to sideline, forcing him to throw away the ball to avoid more sacks. It was a full-court defensive press on the football field, led by too many linemen, linebackers and defensive backs to name them all.

The Mustangs’ offensive game produced 358 yards, well under their last year’s normal 500 yard average, using 3 different quarterbacks. Their running game got 244 yards, with 3 of the 5 TDs. Their passing attack made 114 yards and 1 TD. A fumble run-back accounted for one of their 5 TDs. Andres Montes-Zamora (#85) kicked the extra points.

The NS Mustangs travel to play the Spring Westfield Mustangs at Planet Ford Stadium. It’s a 6A non-district game, they’re both undefeated, on Friday, September 10 at 7 pm.