NS MUSTANGS LOSE TO SPRING WESTFIELD 27 -21

By Allan Jamail

Spring, Texas — September 10, 2021, Planet Ford Stadium — The GPISD North Shore Mustangs marked up a loss in a non-district game to the Spring Westfield Mustangs 27-21. Coach Jon Kay’s offense continues to sputter, and this time it led to their defeat.

Coach Kay has always strived for an aggressive offense and defense, but without costly penalties. So far, however, this squad in just 3 games has had 15 penalties costing 160 yards. Several of the offensive penalties led to creating too many yards to make up for the offense, forcing them to have to turn the ball over. The defensive penalties was just as costly, several giving their opponent extra offensive possessions.

Kay’s hope has been for his experienced defense to keep them in the win column, but this didn’t pan out. The table was turned. It was Westfield’s defense that kept North Shore scoreless for the first half. Both teams were evenly matched on offense and defense, so this kept the game a toss-up until the last couple of minutes.

North Shore’s offense got stalled twice. Kay called on his Special Teams to kick field goals; both failed, leaving 6 points off the board.

North Shore made 343 offensive yards to Westfield’s 298 yards. The NS Mustangs had TDs from #32 Xavier Owens, #84 Joseph Richard and #7 Jayven Anderson; and #85-Andres Montes-Zamora kicked the extra points.

The Mustangs have a non-district home game at GPISD stadium with Klein Oak Panthers, Sept. 17th at 7 PM.