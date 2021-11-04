Channelview High opens new Technical & Fine Arts Bldg.

By Allan Jamail

Channelview, TX. October 21, 2021 – A crowd of business and community leaders, citizens, elected representatives, and their staff gathered to witness the formal opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the CVISD’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) and Fine Arts wing of Channelview High School located on Sheldon Road. After the ribbon cutting guests were given an inside tour of the new facilities.

Back in the 60’s when I was in high school, after graduation very few students could attend college. There wasn’t any college loan help, and so they were turned out into an uncertain future, mostly without any formal technical education. Channelview voters and the Trustees have made a sizable investment for their students’ futures that will return positive results for their community.

State Representative Ana Hernandez said, “With the addition of the Career and Technical Education wing, new library, and new auditorium, Channelview ISD is giving our students state-of-the-art facilities where they can grow, learn, and thrive. These improvements open new possibilities for our students and prepare them for success.”

Ana has the good fortune of having a Channelview grad on the staff: Adriana Aguirre Hernandez is her District Director. Adriana lives and grew up there, and later graduated from University of Texas.

The event was well communicated to the communities by Lila Hollin, Director of Communications; Teresa Gomez, Communications Administrative Assistant; and Anthony Mireles, Family & Community Partnership Coordinator. They should be commended for the excellent planning to get it started and completed on time and with perfect execution.

The expansion was made possible thanks to the 2019 Bond. The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a $195.4 million bond election, the District’s first in 10 years, on May 4, 2019. Voters approved the measure and the major renovations to Channelview High School are complete. The projects for CHS address new growth, student program expansions, and aging or deficient items to extend the life of the campus.

“On behalf of the CISD School Board, I want to thank the community for voting in favor of the 2019 Bond,” said CISD Board President Patrick Lacy. “Our objective is to make decisions that will help our students be successful, and this expansion does just that.”

The CTE additions include new CTE shops, labs and classrooms. This allows for an increase in program offering and student participation. The new multi-purpose auditorium includes 1,000 seats and can be used for district performances, concerts, events, assemblies and meetings. It includes new lighting, sound booth, dressing rooms, a box office, lobby and concessions.

“There is no greater feeling than watching our students’ faces light up when they walk into the new addition of the high school,” said CHS Principal Robert Laird. “Thank you to those who are helping our students have a bright future.”

Other renovations include improvements to the life skills room, and an enclosed connection with the CHS Kolarik Ninth Grade Center.

“The CHS expansion would not have been made possible without the community’s support,” said CISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Beck. “I want to thank our community for their unwavering commitment to the students of Channelview. ”