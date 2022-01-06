North Channel communities celebrate the Holidays

Communities throughout the North Channel area celebrated the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with parties, parades, church services, and family outings. In addition, many sought to help others to enjoy the holidays. AT RIGHT, the North Shore Rotary Club members, including Dr. Donald Dino (the elf) and Danna Dino, help collect funds in the Red Kettle at the Walmart entrance, for the Salvation Army.

The traditions of Christmas lights and Parades were all through the neighborhoods of Channelview, Cloverleaf, Sheldon, Jacinto City, and Galena Park. AT LEFT, Santa rides the Channelview Fire Truck on his visit through many of the neighborhoods around their service area. The other fire departments also had similar holiday tours with Santa.