NS Lady Mustangs Stampede over Beaumont Bruins 52-39

North Shore HS Basketball Stadium — January 18, 2022 — The Lady Mustangs, under Head Coach Allison Campbell, hosted Beaumont Bruins in a district game. Lady Mustangs never let the Bruins get close enough to make a serious threat to their victory, winning 52-39.

The game was all Lady Mustangs on both offense and defense. They lead by double digits throughout the game.

Coach Campbell continuously kept fresh players going in the game, and in timeouts she pointed out mistakes and told them what they needed to do to improve their playing.

Coach Campbell’s coaching staff is: Gigi Gaudet, Gisele Price and Bricieda Razo. Student Assistants: Tamelia Profit, Ja’Naya Lee-Mills, and Ja’Skya-Lee Mills. Time Keeper/Clock Ann Semler, and Score Keeper Sharde Williams.