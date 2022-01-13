NS Mustangs over C.E. King Panthers 52–48

By Allan Jamail

North Shore High School Basketball Stadium – January 7, 2022, in front of a packed house, the Mustangs under Head Coach Sam Benitez hosted the C.E. King Panthers, their district rival, and in the last two minutes, came from behind with a 4 point win.

The game began with the Mustangs exploding on offense and defense. They lead by double digits midway into the second quarter. By halftime the Panthers had fought back and closed the gap, trailing only by four, 27-23.

At the end of the third quarter the Panthers trailed only by a point, 40- 39. In the fourth quarter the game was tied numerous times, both teams swapped the lead back and forth. With under a minute Coach Benitez tighten his defense, the Mustangs went ahead by four and held on for the win.

The 2021-2022 Mustangs basketball team: Terrence Alford, Daimond Broussard, Marcel Dalcourt, Quest Dargins, Breon Davis, Dillion Eden, Stephen Guzman, Evan Jackson, Jaylon Joseph, Abraham Kirksey, De’Quan Preyear, Joseph Richard, Kerrick Rideau, Tristian Thomas, Synsear Tryon, Xavien Watkins, and Kory Williams.

Mustangs basketball coaches and staff: Head Coach Sam Benitez, Varsity Assistant Coach Anthony Stephens, Junior Varsity Coach Jonathan Dillon, Sophomore Coach Lamon Atkins, Freshman A Coach Reggie Wallace, Freshman B Coach Stephen LaSalle, Managers Julian Benitez & Isaack Washington, Student Trainers Mariana Guillen & Skyler Mukes, Licensed Athletic Trainers Tim Chavanne, Christopher Ramirez, and Dericka Stewart.

The Mustangs junior varsity won 54 -47 over the Panthers junior varsity.

Linda Jamail statistician, Allanj211@aol.com