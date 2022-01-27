RodeoHouston starts Feb. 28, announces performers, tickets now on sale

JANUARY 05, 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces 2022 RODEOHOUSTON® Entertainment Lineup for 90th Anniversary Celebration

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials released the entertainment lineup for the 2022 Rodeo season, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20, celebrating its 90th anniversary. The lineup features a mix of genres including country, EDM, Latin pop, R&B/pop, Norteño, pop, rock and Christian. Nearly half of the artists will make their RODEOHOUSTON debut in 2022.

“We are excited about the level of talent and diverse acts who will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON star stage in 2022,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We welcome nine new entertainers who will make their RODEOHOUSTON debut, as well as many fan favorites, including the ‘King of Country’ music himself, George Strait, who will return to the stage to help celebrate our 90th anniversary.”

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m., at rodeohouston.com.

STAR ENTERTAINMENT

The following entertainers will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG Stadium, Feb. 28 – March 20.

Monday, Feb. 28: Cody Johnson

Tuesday, March 1: Keith Urban

Wednesday, March 2: Tim McGraw – Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Thursday, March 3: For KING & COUNTRY

Friday, March 4: Ricky Martin

Saturday, March 5: Jon Pardi

Sunday, March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana– Go Tejano Day

Monday, March 7: Luke Bryan – First Responders Day

Tuesday, March 8 : Maren Morris

Wednesday, March 9: Kane Brown

Thursday, March 10: Journey

Friday, March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover – Black Heritage Day

Saturday, March 12: Parker McCollum

Sunday, March 13 : Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 14: Sam Hunt

Tuesday, March 15: Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 16: Khalid

Thursday, March 17: Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 18 : Marshmello

Saturday, March 19: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 20: Concert-only performance George Strait, with Ashley McBryde

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. (The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.)

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at rodeohouston.com.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.