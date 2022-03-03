Channelview ISD drops Mask Mandate

CHANNELVIEW – The Channelview ISD school district has decided to end the requirement for persons in their buildings to wear a mask as protection from the COVID-19 virus. The following statement was issued by Superintendent Tory Hill:

Dear Channelview ISD Parents and Staff,

It has been my pleasure to serve as your new superintendent. I have been on the job for about a month and it has been a busy yet incredibly rewarding experience. I look forward to serving our students every single day and creating a collaborative Channelview. Our students’ education and safety will continue to come first in every decision that I make.

After several discussions and much research, it has been decided that we will lift the mask mandate beginning Tuesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Masks will be strongly recommended for all students, staff and campus visitors. Until then, the mask requirements will remain in effect. We still strongly recommend all of our students wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees discussed this decision at the called meeting on February 28, 2022. I am grateful to have a board that always acts in the best interest of students. This decision was not taken lightly. We took a close look at our daily COVID-19 dashboard and noticed that COVID cases in Channelview were declining significantly.

As a reminder, we track our COVID-19 numbers every day and that information can be found on our district website. It is our responsibility to inform families of this decision in an effort to remain transparent and continue to build rapport with community stakeholders.

These last two years have been a bit of a roller coaster for educators, parents and Channelview. I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your support of our district and the decisions that have been made in the course of this pandemic. It has not been easy, but the community has been ever resilient toward overcoming this unprecedented challenge. I remain committed and grateful to be a part of the Channelview ISD family and look forward to building collaboration between the school district, our campuses, and our families.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tory C. Hill

Superintendent of Schools