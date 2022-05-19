Jacinto City Recognizes Fallen Heroes

By Linda Jamail

JACINTO CITY – Saturday, May 14, 2022 law enforcement, firemen and veterans paid tribute to those fallen heroes who’ve died in the line of duty. This annual event began in the city in 1973 when the Jacinto City Police Officers Association had a monument and flag pole placed at Mercury Drive and IH 10 service road. It’s now been moved to the front of the police station at 10429 Market Street Road.

The month of May has memorial events for the Nation’s Armed Forces, Firemen and Law Enforcement so it was in 1973 the Police Officers Association decided to have a monument made recognizing all three services.

Jacinto City Police Chief Ayala thanked Constable Garcia, Galena Park Fire Chief Tom Ehlers and his officers for coming to the annual event. Chief Ehlers said he and his department are always willing to work with Jacinto City’s emergency departments to help save lives.

After the event refreshments were served each of last year’s attendees received a medal with the monuments inscription on it along with their name and date. The medal medallion and monument inscription is: DEDICATED TO THE PEACE OFFICERS, FIREMEN AND VETERANS OF WAR WHO HAVE GIVEN THEIR LIVES IN THE PURSUIT OF DUTY. DONATED BY THE JACINTO CITY POLICE OFFICERS ASSOC. 1973.