Rotary prepares for Fish Fry on May 14

NORTH CHANNEL – The members of the North Shore Rotary Club are hard at work, preparing for their 47th Annual “Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil.”

This annual event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, for the scholarships and community organizations that the Rotary Club supports.

Fish Fry chairman Ken Wimbley stated that this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever, now that most people have weathered the Pandemic and returned to normal activies and interests.

The Fish Fry will take place Saturday, May 14 at the Rotary Pavilion on Wallisville, behind the courthouse. The event will start in the morning, and last all day.

Attendees can enjoy a delicious crawfish lunch, while they participate in the silent or live auction, and hope their ticket comes up in the drawing.

The Grand Prize in the raffle is a choice of a new Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck, or a Toyota Camry sedan. Given the scarcity of new cars from the factories this year, this would be a great opportunity.

Additional prizes in the raffle include a whole hog, a custom grille and fire pit from the Sheldon FFA, HoustonRodeo tickets, Sports tickets, Deluxe Fireworks package, an Apple iPad mini, a Yeti Cooler, and a gift package to a restaurant.

Tickets are available from most every Rotarian, and local stores such as Pineforest Jewelry, CommunityBank of Texas, Crawfish Shack, Dr. Nino’s office, North Channel Chamber office, Phase 3 Embroidery, and Woodforest Bank.

You can also call for more tickets information, to Ken Wimbley 832-435- 1348.

Major corporate sponsors of the event include KNCS Services, Channelview ISD Education Foundation, Community Toyota, Galena Park ISD Education Foundation, San Jacinto College Foundation, and Blue Northern A/C.