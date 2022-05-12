SHELDON FD BREAKS GROUND FOR NEW STATION

By Gerardo Hernandez

SHELDON- The Emergency Services District #60 (ESD #60) and Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue (SCFR) had their groundbreaking ceremony for their new administration and fire station. The event took place the morning of April 8 when officials gathered on the construction site. The Building will be in the fully wooded site located at the corner of Uvalde Rd and Kinsman Rd, Houston TX. The site will have two buildings- one for the Administration/Fire and the other for Maintenance.

Building is scheduled to be completed September/mid October 2022.

Construction is currently in progress on the new Station No. 1 which will serve the southernmost part of the Sheldon district and surrounding areas, totaling approximately 100 miles. The new administration and fire station is set on 4.4 acres of land and will be 21,500 square feet. Three bays will have the capacity to house up to six apparatus. Initially, these will include an engine, a High-Water Rescue Vehicle and a tanker. Crews of four firefighters will rotate for 24/7/365 for continuous coverage. Administration will also be housed in the new facility. The project is planned for a September 2022 completion.

The facility will include:

• Up to 140 mph windrated building Category 4 hurricane safe building

• Larger bays and bay doors for safer engine response and parking

• Larger meeting rooms for hosting in-house training

Funding for the $14 million project is under the management of Emergency Services District #60. Members include President Helen Lauersdorf, Vice President Daron McCaslin, Secretary James Collins, Treasurer Alfred Adams and Commissioner Dale Langdon. SCFR Board of Directors include President Curtis Roane, Vice President Jim Gamel, Secretary/Treasurer Earl Skank, Director Buster Gates and Director Don Nesbitt.

The new facility design and engineering is by Joiner Architects with general contractor Gamma Construction Company. The project is overseen and under the supervision of Delbert Moffett. ESD#60/SCFR would like to thank the community for their continued support. The department is a 501c3 Non-Profit organization.