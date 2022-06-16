CHIC opposes permits for River Road construction

The Channelview watchdog group, CHIC, has learned that the Corps of Engineers has issued a Letter of Permission for work to build a barge terminal on a site near River Road in the SJ River Estates area.

Also, the Harris County Engineering Department has issued after-the-fact building permits to the owner of Riverside Grille, for work already done, according to Carolyn Stone of CHIC. She claims this is a favored deal that is denied other property owners.

TimTom Land Holdings on 06/ 06/22 received a USACE Letter of Permission (LOP) SWG-2021-00168 for removal 109 existing dilapidated pilings and install 10, 21-inch monopolies below the High Tide Line along the shoreline at 17433 River Rd,, Harris County, Channelview, TX in the San Jacinto River. CHIC became aware of Friday, June 10th. The removal of 109 “existing” pilings mentioned in the Project Description has already occurred without permission. The pilings removal was made in early 2021 and documented by community members.

The second LOP SWG-2022- 0200 addresses a scope of work already performed and additional work to be performed related to a structure the same parties are determined to operate as a restaurant, bar and boat/barge mooring facility. The USACE is requiring responses to LOP SWG-2021-00168 and SWG-2022-00200 within 15 days from the date of the Letter of Permission. Responses to USACE will be due by June 21, 2022 to USACE Project Manager Mr. Brian J. Bader at Brian.J.Bader@usace.army.mil. Mr. Bader can be reached by phone at 409 766-3037 No physical mailing address for responding was provided in the LOP.