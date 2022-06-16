Constable Silvia Trevino’s Appreciation Crawfish Cookout

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – June 12, 2022 – Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino at her East End home had her 4th annual crawfish cookout to show her appreciation to her staff and others assisting her department. She gathered her deputies, administrative staff, law enforcement officers from various agencies and elected officials (see photo cutline) from East Harris County and community leaders to thank them for their work in Pct. 6.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our Precinct 6 Employees than with our Annual Crawfish Boil. But most importantly thank you to all my Precinct 6 employees for your hard work and for another wonderful year of Public Safety,” Trevino said.

NC Star writer Allan Jamail and former Chief of Police said, “The appreciation event was much like a “crime prevention retreat” where law enforcement officers, judges, legislators and community leaders got away from their formal “on duty” job and discussed crime and ways to improve the criminal justice system.”

Trevino is a 37-Year Law Enforcement Officer with a Master Peace Officer Certification. She’s a second-generation Pct. 6 home-grown Houstonian who was born in her Precinct’s historical neighborhood known as “El Crisol.”

Democrat Silvia Trevino assumed office in 2017 by besting her Republican opponent with 76 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. She was not challenged in the 2020 General Election; her current term ends December 31, 2024.

Constable Trevino said, “We will serve with Honor, Equality, and Justice. We will work diligently to provide a safe environment while upholding the laws of the state, preserving the peace, and safeguarding the property of our community. We will continue to build partnerships, but more importantly build a Trust between Law Enforcement and our children, our elderly, our community, and our businesses. Public Safety Is and Always Will Be Our #1 Priority.”

She said in her personal life she puts God as number one, then her family and public safety.

Trevino’s Precinct 6 serves approximately 32 square miles and about 170,000 constituents. Her office has 130 employees consisting of 90 full-time Peace Officers, 10 Telecommunication Officers, 10 clerk positions, and 20 non-paid Reserve Deputies. Her department averages 90,000 calls for service per year, with an average response time of 3 minutes.

She and her staff have created their very own Pct. 6 School Resource Program to address the dangers of Drugs, Weapons, Gangs, and Bullying in the 30 elementary schools in Pct. 6. The presence of our Deputy’s in the schools ensures that students feel a sense of security while attending school. They host a National Night Out event each August with over 1,000 citizens participating to learn how to prevent crime and to keep their family safe.

Fighting crime within the criminal justice system is a “family tradition” for the Trevinos. Her son Victor Treviño III is a Justice of the Peace in Harris County. His father Victor Trevino Jr. retired now from law enforcement began his service in 1988.

At the event crime prevention communications materials were available with numbers to reach for help; Emergency 911, Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273- 8255, Harris County Pct. 6 dispatch: 713-274-3400, Houston Police: 713-884- 3131, Sheriff’s Dept.: 713- 221-6000, Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477). Pct 6 office: 5900 Canal St. Houston, TX 7701, Business Hours: Mon – Fri: 8AM – 4PM. Other helpful information can be obtained https://constablesilviatrevino.com.