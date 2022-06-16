Highlands native new Hospital CEO

Houston, Texas — HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division President Troy Villarreal announced Jeanna Bamburg has been named chief executive officer of The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Bamburg will assume her new role Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

A native Houstonian originally from Highlands, Bamburg has been the chief executive officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast since 2012. Prior to serving as CEO, Jeanna served as chief operating officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast when it was Bayshore Medical Center. Additionally, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in her 25 years with HCA Healthcare.

Bamburg has been named one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs, Houston’s Women Who Mean Business and Houston’s Breakthrough Women.

“Jeanna has demonstrated expertise in improving patient safety and quality, expanding clinical service lines and HCA’s footprint in the community and transforming the hospital’s culture. She has dedicated herself to ensuring the hospital is a great place for patients, their families, staff and providers,” said Villarreal. “Her work ethic, talent and natural leadership ability make her a great fit to take the helm at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.”

Along with her work in healthcare, Bamburg serves on the Board of Directors of Houston’s Alley Theatre, a Tony Award-winning theatre and one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres. She has significant experience leading local fundraising campaigns, committees, and mentoring initiatives for several organizations. Her focus is to mentor the next generation of female leaders and improve healthcare for all women. She recently served as the 2022 March of Dimes March for Babies Houston Chairperson and proudly continued the tradition of Houston’s event landing in the nation’s top spot for both walkers and funds raised.

Bamburg earned a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Houston Clear Lake. She is board certified in healthcare management as a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives, with which she currently serves as the regent for the Southeast Texas chapter.

About The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Since 1976, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas has been the state’s premier facility dedicated to the health and well-being of women, newborns and children. As a Level IV Maternal Designated facility, with an Advanced Level IV NICU, the hospital offers expertise and outstanding care in breast health, imaging, gynecology, obstetrics, high-risk pregnancy, neonatology, minimally-invasive surgery and pediatric care. For more information, visit womanshospital.com. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is an HCA Houston Healthcare facility, part of HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area, where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients annually. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 13 hospitals, 10 outpatient surgery centers, 12 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Houston Healthcare facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. As one of the region’s largest healthcare systems, HCA Houston Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Houston Healthcare also is a major supporter of the University of Houston College of Nursing and the new University of Houston College of Medicine. For more information, visit HCAhoustonhealthcare.com.