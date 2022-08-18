COVID-19 Novavax Vaccine Now Available at HCPH Sites

Houston – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is pleased to announce that there is a new option for people to get their COVID19 vaccine. On July 13, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use. Following approvals of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), HCPH is now offering the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine to residents. Novavax is a two-dose primary series for individuals 18 years of age and older given 3 weeks apart.

Novavax uses a different technique than other COVID-19 vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Instead of using mRNA, which provides the instructions for your body to create the COVID-19 spike protein that in turn induces your body’s immune response, Novavax’s vaccine injects the small protein itself, that your body detects and that triggers your body’s immune response. The Novavax vaccine is based on a well-established method of vaccine development that has been used for years for other vaccines such as the Human-papillomavirus, Hepatitis B, flu, and Shingles vaccines.

Approved COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States include:

Pfizer-BioNTech (mRNA vaccine)

Moderna (mRNA vaccine)

Johnson & Johnson (viral vector vaccine)

*New* Novavax (protein subunit vaccine)

Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer are recommended for primary vaccination and Moderna and Pfizer are recommended for booster doses and must be used for the second booster dose. A person’s eligibility for a booster dose(s) depends on age, primary series product, and immunocompetence. Fully vaccinated is considered 2 weeks after the final dose in a primary series. People are considered up to date with COVID-19 vaccines when they receive all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended, when eligible. HCPH urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not done so already or get a booster shot for those who qualify.

All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe, effective, and provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Vaccines provided by HCPH are free and appointments are not required though encouraged. If you would like to schedule an appointment, go to a ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net, or call 832-927-8787. To find a location near you, click here.