Sheldon ISD plans $247+ M bond vote

Student population grows 20%

Sheldon ISD grows more than 20% since last 2016 bond; Board calls 2022 bond election

Sheldon ISD opened its doors for a new school year on August 17 setting enrollment records. Early enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year in Sheldon Independent School District show an increase by approximately 600 students, and an increase of 2,400 students since 2016.

The growth in Sheldon ISD has been on a consistent 3-4% incline for the past 10 years. In 2016, the district served approximately 8,500 students. That same year, voters approved a bond election that provided a sixth elementary school (Sheldon Lake Elementary) and a new C.E. King High School off the Beltway 8, as well as Panther Stadium, new security upgrades, and enhanced technology.

“We are so thankful for the support we had from that election,” Dr. Davis said. “The ability to create new programs and expand existing programs is a direct reflection of the passage of the 2016 bond and could not have been done without the support from the community.”

Campuses serve students in specialized programs like our nationally designated STEM program and the expansion of our Career and Technical dual credit programs. Additionally, the district’s Early College High School was able to expand, reaching more students. Each year, many Sheldon ISD Early College High School seniors graduate with not only their high school diploma, but also an associate degree from San Jacinto College.

Sheldon ISD has made tremendous growth in academic achievement moving from a district that the Texas Education Agency initially listed as improvement required in 2016 to the current rating of a B based on performance in the 2021-2022 school year. While state accountability ratings are an important tool, the measurement of student performance goes much further than one standardized test. Sheldon ISD is committed to providing personalized learning opportunities to ensure all students graduate college and career ready.

For the 2022-23 school year, enrollment is just under 10,900 students and is expected to reach more than 11,000 this year. Much of the growth stems from new housing developments within the school district’s boundaries. Sheldon ISD works closely with demographers each year to monitor growth patterns districtwide. The long-range plan for Sheldon’s growth presumes a build out of roughly 20,000 students districtwide.

After the bond election did not pass in the spring of 2022, Sheldon ISD made adjustments to include redrawing middle school boundaries and opened a 9th Grade Campus in an existing facility. “These adjustments will relieve overcrowding in our facilities temporarily as we continue to increase by 400-600 students annually,” Dr. Davis explained. Since 2016, district enrollment has increased by approximately 22% or 2,400 students.

In July, Sheldon ISD surveyed community members to assist with long-range planning for facility and program improvements districtwide. At the August school board meeting, the Sheldon ISD school board called for a $247,700,000 bond referendum for the November ballot:

Proposition A: Schools, Expansions and Safety/Security Upgrades – $240,800,000

–Enhance safety and security in all buildings

–New 9th and 10th grade campus

–Null Middle School expansion

–Cravens Early Childhood expansion

–New school buses to include GPS tracking, cameras and radio

–Facility renovations to existing buildings

Proposition B: Technology – $6,900,000

–Upgrades and replacements for 1:1 devices for all students

–Upgrades to classroom technology to include interactive monitors in classrooms

Voters can vote on both propositions beginning with early voting on October 24 through November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Polling locations and times are shown in the chart.

“Our school board is dedicated to prioritizing what is best for all children,” School Board President Eileen Palmer said. “I want to thank the community for participating in the survey. Your feedback has been instrumental in our planning.”

If voters were to approve the 2022 bond, the maximum increase for the district’s Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate would be 4 cents per $100 assessed value for the entire life of the bond. For example, the average Sheldon ISD homeowner’s residence is valued at $180,832 (market value) and would see an approximate $3.50 per month increase. Sheldon ISD residents age 65 or over will not see an increase in their tax rate if they have applied for an over 65 tax exemption.

More opportunities to learn and ask questions about the 2022 bond referendum are available at three upcoming Town Hall Meetings on September 28, October 12 and November 2. All meetings will be held at King High School in the Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on the district’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/sheldonisd).

For more information or to submit a question about the bond, go to www.sheldonisd.com/bond2022.