Appreciation Luncheon for Deputy Sheriffs

CLOVERLEAF ACTIVISTS

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Felix Baldree Community Center resident volunteer community activist held their second annual deputy sheriffs appreciation luncheon.

Master of Ceremony Luz Lopez thanked everyone in attendance for coming. She recognized each of the deputies present and made sure all of them knew how valuable they are to the Cloverleaf and Channelview communities.

At the conclusion of the ceremony Lopez recognized each of the volunteers by name and had them come up for a group photo. They received a loud ovation for their service to the communities. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal with refreshments and desserts.

Lopez said, “I am grateful to God and for the sponsors who came together to help me show our appreciation for the Harris County Sheriff Department. This luncheon was a way to say thank you for their engagement in the Cloverleaf Area. We are a family who can work together to become aware of the resources available in our area.”

Lopez continued, “I could not have done this without the Felix Baldree Center, Mrs. Adrian Garcia Cantus Kitchen, Lopez Cakes, Glendi Ramos, Aleyda Garza, Yanira Mendoza, Texas Robots, Edith Ponce and our Cloverleaf Volunteers lead by Mrs. Lorena Sandoval. Including our elected officials, the schools and so many Harris County Leaders. I invite you to be part of this experience.”

You can become a sponsor for our 3rd Annual Luncheon. Call 832- 258-5102 or email Lopez.luz39@yahoo.com