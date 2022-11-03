CHANNELVIEW TO HONOR QB HURTS AT CELEBRATION

Eagles QB plays in Houston Thursday night

CHANNELVIEW – The community and the School District want to honor the accomplishments of their favorite son, Quarterback Jalen Hurts, with a huge public celebration this Thursday night, November 3rd at Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium.

The public is invited to the party, even though Hurts will be playing that evening in NRG Stadium and is not expected to attend the CVISD celebration. A video message from Jalen Hurts will take place on the big scoreboard screen at the Channelview ISD stadium.

The Event is in honor of Jalen Hurts and his return to the greater Houston area since graduating from Channelview High School in 2016, Channelview ISD will host a mass community celebration. Hurts’ team, the Philadelphia Eagles, will be playing the Houston Texans that evening.

The Celebration is Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm.

It takes place at Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium, 828 Sheldon Road, Channelview, TX 77530.

What: Attendees will be able to enter the event at no cost and have the opportunity to receive free food for families, free school supplies, backpacks and books while supplies last.

A video message from Jalen Hurts will be shown at the event as well as a Proclamation presentation from Harris County Precinct 3.

Performances by the Channelview High School Marching Band and Channelettes Dance Team are scheduled throughout the event. Attendees will also be able to enter for a chance to win a Jalen Hurts autographed football, Eagles jersey or Eagles football helmet at no cost donated to Channelview ISD by Jalen Hurts. Winners must be present to win. All attendees are encouraged to wear Philadelphia Eagles gear.