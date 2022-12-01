Mustangs breeze into Quarterfinals over Cougars

North Shore 49 –Cinco Ranch 21

By Allan Jamail

Katy, Texas – On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:30 pm, at the Jack Rhodes Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cinco Ranch Cougars, the Mustangs won the District 6A Division I Regional playoff game, 49-21.

In the first quarter, North Shore Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys played like they ate too much turkey the Thanksgiving Day before. Cougars led them 14 -7 at one point. Eventually NS juiced up and gave their opponent some serious digestion, leaving the rain-soaked field at halftime 28-14.

The entire second half, more rain came down, sometimes so much it was difficult to get photos.

The Mustangs defense proved once again to be too much (see defense photos) for their opponents. The swarming defense made tackles behind the line of scrimmage on the Cougars running backs and quarterback. The Cougars’ only hope to score was in the air; their running game was virtually shut down. The hard-rushing NS pass defense kept the Cougars QB running in circles. Many times he threw the ball away to prevent a sack or setback.

North Shore’s offense made seven touchdowns and was led by Evan Jackson, who passed for three TD’s. TD’s were made by David Amador (1), Rashaad Johnson (2), Terrence Guillory (2), and D’Andrea Hardeman (2). Carlos Dominguez kicked the 7 extra points. Jonathan Soto did the kickoffs.

If Coach Kay cannot get his team to stop their penalties, they may lose this next game. They had 8 penalties for 80 yds, two for 15 yds; Cougars had one for 5 yds.

North Shore, Atascocita set for rematch

North Shore and Atascocita have seemingly been on a collision course since their regular-season meeting, a game won 16-13 by the Mustangs. North Shore (13-0). Atascocita (11-2), meanwhile, pulled away late for a 46-24 win against Ridge Point. They will play a rematch in the Regional Quarterfinals’ this Friday at 7 pm at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney, Texas.

Linda Jamail, statistician & photographer