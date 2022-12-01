Pct. 2 dedicates Vietnam Fallen Warriors Monument

Harris County – Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Vietnam Combat Veterans Association unveiled the Vietnam Fallen Warriors Monument at Veterans Memorial Park. The monument, a four-year project, honors the 544 service members who died in the Vietnam War from the Houston area. Each of their names is inscribed on this monument. The total cost of the project was $300,000 and was raised by foundations, VWF, through fundraisers, and grassroot supporters.

The Vietnam Fallen Warriors Monument Ribbon Cutting, with remarks by Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 2, a City of Houston representative, and Chief Sergeant Major Juan Chavez.

The ceremony was held Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:30a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park , 1896 Tidwell Road, on Houston’s north side.