Annual Ana Hernandez Seniors Valentine’s Dance

By Allan Jamail

NORTH CHANNEL – Grayson Center –

February 24, 2023 was a happy day for hundreds of seniors who came together for dancing and a delicious meal with all the trimmings hosted by State Representative Ana Hernandez for her 14th Annual District 143 Seniors Valentine’s Dance.

Representative Hernandez goes all out to ensure seniors have a delicious meal and loads of fun throughout the event. Seniors enjoy the fellowship and socializing as well as the nonstop dancing to the music of Martinez D.J. owned by Rodolfo Martinez (832- 715-5364).

Ana provided for seniors to have their photos made as a remembrance gift using a beautifully Valentine’s decorated backdrop by a professional photographer.

The seniors especially enjoy near the end of the event when the door prizes are given away. The holder of the winning ticket number usually lets out a loud excited sound making sure they’re heard. They waste no time hustling up to receive their gift. As they exited for their trip home many seniors were excited to have a “selfie” made with Rep. Hernandez to put on their cellphone.

“A special thank you to our amazing sponsors and volunteers for making this our best dance yet. We’re looking forward to our next Valentine’s dance,” Hernandez said.