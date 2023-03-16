Generation Park leads Northeast growth

Fastest growing area in Harris County

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – McCord Development, owners and developers of a mixed use 4230 acre project on Beltway 8, are reaching out to the surrounding communities with information about the project and its amenities, both for commercial and residential interested parties.

Members of the North Channel Chamber of Commerce recently heard from McCord’s Director of Design and Planning, Architect Gonzalo Echeverria. He spoke about the history of the project, and how the Master Plan is evolving as the development gets built-out.

Guiding principles for the development were an interaction between buildings, water, and nature. Although a large development, he calls it a “15- minute city” where all necessary amenities are within a 15 minute walk or bike ride. To facilitate this, the design includes a “red loop” trail, circling the site and connecting all of the mixed use buildings.

To preserve the natural beauty of the site, the design maximizes the use of natural features, with bridges over bayous, underpasses, and existing easements.

Gonzalo said that Generation Park is Houston’s largest new commercial development and future home to the world’s most innovative businesses. With 4,200 contiguous acres, Generation Park has the capacity and flexibility to accommodate large-scale and small-scale users alike. Its strategic location in Houston’s fastest growing zip code, 77044, provides the resources companies need to grow and thrive. Unimpeded access to all of Houston’s major transportation corridors means people and products move with ease. Generation Park is located:

–10 minutes to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH Airport)

–15 minutes to the Port of Houston

–20 minutes to downtown Houston

Redemption Square, the 52-acre mixed-use lifestyle district comprised of class A offices, hotels, luxury apartments, restaurants, shops and daily services, is designed to provide all the amenities your employees want and need in one central location and promotes a healthy walkable and bikeable lifestyle. Adjacent to Generation Park you will find thousands of homes, Texas’ best schools, and a plethora of recreation in the Lake Houston community.

Over 2 million square feet of improvements have been completed at Generation Park to date, including corporate headquarters, retail, luxury apartments, and a hotel. Many of these first buildings are in an area on Beltway 8 known as Redemption Square. Already built in this area are offices, residential apartments and condos, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and the FMC Headquarters building. Additionally, an area known as College Crossing includes buildings that house Lone Star College Kingwood, and San Jacinto College.