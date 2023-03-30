Little League season opens; fields renovated

NORTH CHANNEL – Houston Little League Rotary fields marked the opening of the LL season with a Field Makeover to Celebrate the return of the LL Baseball Season.

In light of the new baseball and softball season, and as part of its returning Ball Park of Dreams initiative, Ball Park®Buns revealed the newly renovated North Shore Little League Fields for theNorth Shore Little League, Houston’s Little League team, with an outdoor celebration featuring Little League games, community gatherings, food, and more.

The field renovations, complimentary of Ball Park Buns®, included leveling two baseball fields to allow players in wheelchairs better access to play, restoring the grass field and a new, flourishing tree planted near the field to enhance shade for game watchers. Over 250 people attended this afternoon’s reveal.

Please find photos and videos from today's reveal here, (credit: Ball Park Buns®), before photos here, and additional information below my signature.

As part of its multi-year partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns announced the return of its Ball Park of Dreams initiative where this year’s efforts will kick off with three field renovations benefiting Little League teams located Houston TX, Charlotte NC, and Oakland, CA.

Ball Park of Dreams is part of Ball Park Buns’ continued commitment to help serve Little League Baseball and Softball teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series. A press release with more information on the event can be found here Note: Ball Park of Dreams is sponsored by- Ball Park Buns and Rolls, not Ball Park Franks.