Channelview FFA Parade & Livestock Sale

By Allan Jamail

On Saturday, April 1 2023, in Channelview, TX., the Channelview High School had their annual FFA parade followed by the livestock animals and chicken auctions. The parade was filled with school floats made by the students. It was great event as always.

CVISD and Wesley Hutchins the agriculture teacher does a tremendous good job with the FFA program and the students. Parade participants were the Channelettes Dance Team, students, Little Leaguers, veterans, first responders, and Channelview residents young and old. It was a beautiful day for the event in the heart of the community.