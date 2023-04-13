Jacinto City Seniors Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Hall

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, Texas – April 6, 2023 – Forty Heritage Hall seniors rolled back the years and had an Easter egg hunt that would’ve made anyone happy to see. They truly were excited as they hurried about outside searching for the bright color plastic eggs. To make the hunt even more exciting, there were two gold eggs with a five dollar bill inside them, and two silver eggs with a two dollar bill in them. Many of the other eggs had treats inside, so everyone got a prize.

Debbie Phillips found a gold and silver egg, Maria Gonzalez found a gold egg, and Rachel Martinez found a silver egg. Rachel Martinez gave everyone a gift bag with prizes and candy in them; she makes and gives seniors gift bags on several special holidays during the year. After the egg hunt everyone enjoyed a warm nutritional meal.

I arrived a few hours before the egg hunt so I could see the seniors program in full detail.

To begin the day, Elizabeth Flores, Heritage Hall’s Activity Director along with Program Assistants Maria Espinoza and Naomi Navarro supervised the seniors doing their daily exercises which lasted about an hour. The exercises were a part of a specially designed professional guided seniors workout program. It was shown on a large screen where everyone could watch and hear the presenter demonstrate and tell them how to do each of the various exercises.

After their physical workout and a rest break for refreshments, they sat down for 2 hours of bingo. The bingo contest is held every Thursday; the seniors look forward to it because the winning bingo card holders get a nice prize. As the bingo numbers were called out, Elizabeth, Maria, and Naomi moved about the room to help seniors mark the cards of those who may have a hearing or eyesight impairment.

Jacinto City Heritage Hall is located at 1025 Oates Rd. Anyone wanting to learn how to join the seniors program should call Elizabeth Flores at 713- 554-9046 or email her: eplizabeth.flores@jacintocitytx.gov.