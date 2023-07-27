Constable Garcia holds Seniors’ Luncheon in JC

By ALLAN JAMAIL

North Channel Star Jacinto City, Tx. ~ July 10, 2023 ~ Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia and his staff provided seniors of Jacinto City, Galena Park & the North Channel area a lunch with refreshments at Jacinto City’s Town Center.

Constable Garcia said, “For many years, our seniors have contributed greatly to our communities. We just want them to know that we appreciate their contributions and that we will never forget about them. We love our seniors.”

Over 300 area seniors enjoyed the meal plus had a fun-filled day of playing bingo with many of them winning very nice prizes. Constable Garcia along with his deputies served the meals at tables for the smiling seniors.

Many of the happy seniors had their photo taken with Constable Garcia and the deputies so they could put it on their face book page and send it to family and friends.

In honor of the Nation’s seniors and Independence Day, Garcia named the luncheon his Red, White & Blue luncheon. He’s conducting the same luncheon to honor seniors all over his precinct.

The meal was provided by East Houston Hospital & Clinics located at 12950 East Freeway, Houston 77015 ~ open 24 hours ~ www.ehhc.care

To reach Constable Jerry Garcia: Main Line: (713) 477-2766 / Dispatch: (713) 477-4070 /www.hccp2.com/www.facebook.com/ConstableGarcia