Constable Garcia Gives Backpacks & Haircuts to Students

By Allan Jamail

North Channel Star

August 1, 2023 ~ Jacinto City, TX. at the Town Center Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia and his deputies and staff provided free haircuts and backpacks. At times translation was needed, and NC Star writer Jamail was assisted by Pct. 2 Clerk Mar Tovar.

Garcia said the volunteer barbers and beauticians gave over 85 boy and girl haircuts in just two hours making the moms and dads thrilled to save their money. Three hundred and fifty students received back packs. All together families saved several thousand dollars, and with the savings they’ll be able to buy other needed school supplies.

Constable Jerry Garcia said, “We know a lot of our people are struggling right now due to inflation so we just wanted to help any way we could. This is our second backpack and haircut event this year and we are very happy with the turnout of the participants! We will definitely do this again next year.”

The Tovar family of barbers and beauticians in the North Channel area donated their services and can be reached for their location by calling:

Jenny or Lorena, UNISEX CUTS at: 713-641-3606.

Ana or Maria at: 713-451-4392.

Also cutting hair were:

Britney Pannell, 832-202-6939 and

Pecina_D_Barber, 832-806-4720.

There was a custom button badge making booth available. Children made custom buttons with their names on them and the Precinct 2 badge logo on them. This booth was the most attended booth of all.

Garcia always has other venders at his event that provide lots of useful information helpful to the parents in attendance. Fey Justicia Worker Center was present. Felipe, their attendant, was giving Workers’ Rights Mini- Guides to attendees. The guide is very thorough and most useful to workers not aware of what their employers must provide them and how much their pay must be. For more information visit: www.houstonworkers.org or call 713-862-8222, also the US Department of Labor’s OSHA guide was available: visit: www.osha.gov.