NS Mustangs Gallop Past Spring Lions 53-0

By Allan Jamail

September 1, 2023 — The home opener for the North Shore (NS) Mustangs against the Spring Lions was nothing more than a low key scrimmage game, NS 53 – Spring 0.

Just as in last week’s game, Head Coach Willie Gaston’s Eastside Mustangs offense scored in less than 2 minutes. It was a no-contest from the start; usually preseason games allow coaches and players to evaluate the team’s strengths and weaknesses. But by playing a team like the Lions with so many players under-matched against the Mustangs, I’m not sure an accurate evaluation was achieved.

Gaston replaced starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey in the second half with backup quarterback Joshua William. Bailey threw for 2 touchdowns but was not as accurate with his passing game as he was in game one the week before. He had receivers open but couldn’t throw a catchable ball. He also ran for a TD.

The Mustang’s defense continued to dominate offenses as they did in their first game shutting out the Lions and sacking their QB numerous times (see photo) and holding the total pass and run offense to under a hundred yards (91 yds). They’ve allowed only 2 TDs in eight quarters.

A bright spot for NS is junior kicker Jonathan Soto, who last season only saw limited playing time. This season he has posted a perfect record, booting 3 field goals and 10 extra points (see photo).

NS’s offense made about 500 yards in each of their first two games. This game: rushing 295 yds, and passing 186 yds.

Eastside Boys scorers: Deion Deblanc pass TD – (1), Christopher Barnes pass TD – (1), Najae Alexander run TD – (1), QB Kaleb Bailey run TD – (1), Chris Thomas run TD – (1), Sebastian Serrano pass TD – (1), Johan Zuniga run TD – (1) & Kicker Jonathan Soto 5 extra points & 2 field goals. (See photo.) Linda Jamail was the statistician.

The NS Mustangs may have this season’s first real test as they travel Friday, Sept. 8th to play the Spring Westfield Mustangs at Planet Ford Stadium. Kickoff is 7PM. Both teams are undefeated.